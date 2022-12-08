This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 12th-16th:

Monday, December 12 – Tamron’s Week of Wishes Tam Fam Surprises; Biggest cash giveaway in the show’s history Stories to Warm the Heart 92-year-old grandma Joy and grandson Brad (traveling to nearly all the national parks)

Tuesday, December 13 – Tamron’s Week of Wishes Tanya Tucker ( A Nashville Country Christmas ; The Return of Tanya Tucker ) Tamara Tunie ( I Wanna Dance with Somebody )

Wednesday, December 14 – Tamron’s Week of Wishes Second annual Holiday Potluck (Best cooking-related giveaways) Kwame Onwuachi (Shepherd’s Pie) Eric Kim (Empanadas) Max Tucci (Delmonico’s)

Thursday, December 15 – Tamron’s Week of Wishes Morris Chestnut, Nia Long and Melissa De Sousa ( The Best Man: The Final Chapters ) Holly Robinson Peete ( Holiday Heritage )

Friday, December 16 – Tamron’s Week of Wishes Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare trends) Damone Roberts (Holiday-ready makeup looks) Ingrid Michaelson (“It’s Almost Christmas;” Performance of “Winter Wonderland”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.