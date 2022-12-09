Ad-Based Disney+ Basic Plan Currently Not Supported on Roku Devices

Subscribers using the new tier of Disney+ that features ads, the Disney+ Basic plan, are currently not able to use their Roku device to access their Disney+ content.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ subscribers who are subscribing to the new subscription tier with ads, the Disney+ Basic plan, may have noticed they cannot access their content with a Roku device.

Support reveals that Disney+ Basic is not currently available on Roku devices. This means that viewers are unable to sign up for this plan on Roku devices or stream Disney+ on Roku devices if viewers have this plan or the Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Trio Basic.

Streaming of Disney+ Basic (With Ads) is not available on Roku devices or the Microsoft Windows Desktop app. If you recently subscribed to an ad-supported Disney+ plan as a new or existing subscriber and are unable to view on your preferred device, you have the following options:

Switch your subscription to one of our plans with ad-free Disney+: Disney+ Premium, or the Disney Bundle Trio Premium.

Stream Disney+ content from a device that supports Disney+ with ads. Disney+ supports web browsers, mobile devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles and other TV-connected streaming devices.

Disney+ subscribers who are having issues signing up or switching their plan are asked to please contact Disney+ Support for further assistance.

Disney+ made its highly-anticipated, ad-supported subscription offering available in the U.S., with more than 100 advertisers across all major categories at launch. New subscription plans with ads across the Disney Bundle and Hulu

Disney+ Basic subscribers will enjoy the full content catalog and key product features that are also offered on a Disney+ Premium plan. Existing Disney+ subscribers have the option to switch to the Basic plan for $7.99/month. Those that choose to remain a Premium subscriber for $10.99/month or $109.99/year require no further action.