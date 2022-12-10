“Schoolhouse Rock!” Co-Creator George Newall Passes Away at Age 88

George Newall, the co-creator and composer for many of the iconic Schoolhouse Rock songs, passed away on November 30th at the age of 88.
What’s Happening:
- Newall died of cardiopulmonary arrest on November 30th at hospital near his Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. home.
- The death of Newall was originally reported by his wife, Lisa Maxwell, to The New York Times.
- Newall was the last surviving co-creator of Schoolhouse Rock, a children’s educational series known for its catchy songs, that originally ran from 1973-1984.
- The animated show provided lessons to young viewers covering math, civics, science and grammar through song every Saturday morning, one of the first shows of its kind for kids.
- The show, which originally aired on ABC, will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and there are already plans to celebrate with a TV special, as well as re-releases of the official guidebook and coloring books.
- Some of the most iconic songs include “Three is a Magic Number,” “Conjunction Junction” and “I’m Just a Bill.” Scroll down to watch those three, and visit the official Schoolhouse Rock YouTube for more classics.