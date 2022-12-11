12 Days of Magical Deals: Save Up to 50% On Holiday Cheer

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. Today guests can Save Up to 50% Off Holiday Cheer —no code needed.

‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Magical Deals.

Today marks day seven and guests can enjoy discounts on home essentials with savings up to 50% off holiday cheer

Every member of your family can enjoy some Disney magic this holiday season thanks to a wide array of merchandise inspired by Disney parks, characters and films.

This fall and winter, you can decorate your home the Disney way and save money on some of the most popular styles!

This special 12 Days of Magical Deals sale automatically applies to select home collections, guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

But that’s not all, today only guests can also enjoy Free Standard Shipping sitewide on any size order with the code FREESHIP .

sitewide on any size order with the code . shopDisney usually requires a total of $75+ (pre tax) to qualify for Free Shipping, so this is the perfect time to place a smaller order.

There’s so much to browse and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

From Disney parks fun to a cozy holiday at home, you can bring the spirit of Disney to your celebration no matter where you are.

Show Your Ears

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Pom and Sequin Bow

Mickey Mouse Santa Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse Plaid Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Snow Globe Ear Headband for Adults

Crafty Kitchen

Mickey Mouse Christmas Casserole Dish with Lid

Mickey Mouse ''Home'' Trivet – Disney Homestead Collection

Mickey Mouse Christmas Baking Dish

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Pitcher

Oh Baby!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Sleepwear Set for Baby

Minnie Mouse Christmas Sleepwear Set for Baby

Happy Hanukkah!

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Plush – 14''

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Gift Tag Set

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Napkin Holder Set

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

