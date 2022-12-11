Build-A-Bear Introduces New “Monsters, Inc.” Plush Friends

While they originally scare because they care, it's definitely laughter they’re after with the new Mike and Sulley plush friends from Build-A-Bear!

What’s Happening:

Build-A-Bear Workshop is introducing new plush friends based on the iconic duo from the 2001 Pixar Animation Studios classic, Monsters, Inc.

Available now, the new plush figures based on James P. Sullivan and Mike Wasowski can be ordered online and found in Build-A-Bear brick and mortar Stores. Those shopping online have the option of purchasing both characters either stuffed and ready to play, or unstuffed and can then be taken to the retail locations for stuffing.

It's impossible to feel blue when you have James P. Sullivan by your side! With his bright blue and purple fur, bushy tail and toothy smile, this Sulley plush makes a must-have addition to any fan's collection, and fans of the original film are sure to be eyeing this adorable Mike Wazowski plush for their collection! Sulley's sarcastic sidekick can't wait to come home with you. With his spherical green body, plush horns and hilarious smile, Mike Wazowski promises a monstrously fun time for fans of all ages.

The James P. Sullivan friend stands at 17in high, while Mike is appropriately scaled, and comes in at 11in.

In the classic film, we find out that there's a reason why there are monsters in children's closets—it's their job. Monsters, Inc. is the most successful scream-processing factory in the monster world, and there is no better Scarer than James P. Sullivan. But when "Sulley" accidentally lets a little human girl into Monstropolis, life turns upside down for him and his buddy Mike.