Supply Issues Cause Orlando International Airport to Run Low on Jet Fuel

With weather patterns causing issues on the nearby Gulf Coast, a shipment of fuel set for Orlando International Airport has yet to arrive, with the air-traffic hub of Central Florida now running low on jet fuel through Tuesday causing airlines to adjust their operations.
What’s Happening:
- The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a warning to pilots that the Orlando International Airport is running low on fuel, and could lead to potential issues for those traveling in and out of the airport through Tuesday, December 13th.
- The official alert from the authority also warns airlines traveling to the airport to have enough fuel on board their planes to be able to depart the airport as well, causing airlines to adjust their operations with Delta issuing waivers to passengers who would like to rebook, waiving the applicable fees.
- United Airlines has alerted passengers that are flying out of Orlando that a refueling stop has been added to some flights. British Airways flights are making a refueling stop in Miami before heading to London.
- According to a tweet from the Orlando International Airport, the fuel shortage has been caused by disruptions in the supply chain created by weather events on the Gulf Coast. This caused a delay in the shipment, which is now expected to take place in the evening on December 13th.
- If you're planning to fly to or from Orlando in the next few days, it's a good idea to check with your airline about the status of your flight and keep your eyes open for any alerts about changes to the schedule.