Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Premiering February 9th

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, a new docuseries hitting the streamer on February 9th.

Hulu will release Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence , a story told by the former students who fell under the influence of Larry Ray, on February 3rd, 2023.

, a story told by the former students who fell under the influence of Larry Ray, on February 3rd, 2023. With unprecedented access, the three-part docuseries excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival.

Stolen Youth is executive produced by the Oscar-winning team at Story Syndicate (Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus and Jon Bardin) and is the result of three years of work by director and executive producer Zach Heinzerling, “who filmed with the survivors as they began to understand what they had been through,” per Hulu.

All three episodes premiere February 9th, only on Hulu.