Three New True-Crime Docuseries from ABC News Studios Coming to Hulu in January

According to Deadline, ABC News Studios is ramping up its slate of true-crime documentaries for Hulu in 2023, with three new docuseries coming in January.

ABC News Studios has plans for 100 hours of programming this year on Hulu.

Three new titles that will debut in January are – Killing County , Death in the Dorms and Web of Death .

, which launches on January 5th, tells the true stories of six college students whose lives tragically ended in murder: UCLA’s Andrea DelVesco, University of Florida’s Christian Aguilar, University of Virginia’s Yeardley Love, Baruch College’s Michael Deng, University of South Carolina’s Samantha Josephson, and Western Kentucky University’s Katie Autry. Each episode will focus on the life of one bright young student, diving into their lost potential, their loved ones’ grief, and the fight to bring their killers to justice through interviews with family, friends and law enforcement.

It comes from ABC News Studios in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation, the Sony-backed company behind Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath , and Yes, Like The River , the company founded by The Way Down exec producer Nile Cappello.

, and , the company founded by exec producer Nile Cappello. ABC News Studios’ Carrie Cook is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer with Cappello, Eli Holzman, Myles Reiff and Aaron Saidman also exec producing.

, which launches on January 19th, is a six-part series that follows the investigations of online sleuths as they use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murder cases. Each episode chronicles a new investigation, focusing on one amateur detective and one case ― from identifying a skull found inside a bucket of cement at a truck stop to a Jane Doe in a California orchard to tracking down a lottery winner who suddenly disappeared to more personal tragedies like a father’s search for his teenage daughter’s shooter.

It is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Blink Films with exec producers Beth Hoppe, Justine Kershaw and Lucie Ridout.

, which launches on January 26th, is executive produced by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who has a production deal with Disney. The three-part series explores Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem. It is narrated by André Holland.

A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. It’s a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up and raises the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?

It is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Kaepernick Media with Kaepernick and Robe Imbriano.