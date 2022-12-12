Knott’s Berry Farm Announces 2023 Slate of Seasonal Events

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced their line-up of 2023 Seasons of Fun events, including the debut of the fully reimagined Fiesta Village.

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration:

Daily from January 28th – February 26th

Knott’s kicks off Seasons of Fun with the return of Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration, which is dedicated to the world Charles M. Schultz created. Guests can enjoy heart-felt interactions with their favorite PEANUTS characters, playful photo ops throughout the park, delicious PEANUTS-inspired food, treats and drinks, as well as lively shows and musicals perfect for any kid or kid at heart.

Knott’s Boysenberry Festival:

March 10th – April 16th

Every food lover's favorite festival is back in 2023 to celebrate the little berry that started it all. This food-focused event features an extensive lineup of boysenberry creations ranging from savory to sweet, including many specialty berry drinks. In addition to all the delicious food offerings, guests can experience a wide selection of entertainment, live music and fun activities for the whole family.

Summer at Knott’s:

May 19th – September 4th

Summertime at Knott's means fun all day and night. During the day, guests are invited to take part in an immersive western adventure with Ghost Town Alive! When the sun goes down, Knott's Summer Nights begins with a variety of live music, classic summer eats and games for the whole family to enjoy.

And in the Summer, the major changes to Fiesta Village will be unveiled to reveal a completely revitalized area! This transformation includes enhanced theming, a historic coaster reimagined as MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, and brand-new food locations, all celebrating Southern California's Hispanic influences.

Summer also means fun in the sun for Gold Season Passholders at Knott's Soak City Waterpark, open on select dates from May 13th – September 10th. The 15-acre water park has something for each member of the family, an interactive kids' area, and for those more adventurous, The Wedge, a rip-roaring raft ride.

Knott’s Scary Farm:

Select nights starting September 14th – October 31st

Knott's Scary Farm is Southern California's longest running and most haunting Halloween theme park event. With 50 years of never-ending nightmares, unimaginable scares and innovative thrills, Knott's Scary Farm has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt unrattled and no fear untouched. This year's lineup is a culmination of decades of terror that no one will want to miss.

Knott’s Scary Farm is a specially ticketed event not included with the purchase of a Season Pass. Due to the explicit and frightening nature of the event, it is not recommended for children under 13.

Knott’s Spooky Farm:

Daytime Thursdays through Sundays, September 28th – October 29th, plus Halloween

Fall also brings the family-friendly celebration of Knott’s Spooky Farm. Little ghouls can trick-or-treat around the town of Calico, show off at the Costume Cavalcade or enjoy all the spookily delightful entertainment across the park.

Knott’s Merry Farm:

November 17th – January 7th, 2024

The park completely transforms with whimsical décor and countless twinkling lights throughout every corner every holiday season at Knott's Merry Farm. This winter wonderland has entertainment for guests of all ages to enjoy, with each stage filled with joyful shows, beautiful holiday décor and delicious seasonal treats designed to put everyone in the holiday spirit!

With a 2023 Season Pass, guests can enjoy unlimited visits to all the seasonal celebrations to come in the new year, and even sneak in a few trips to Merry Farm before the end of this month. Learn more and become a Season Passholder yourself at Knotts.com.