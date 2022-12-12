“Strange World” Coming to Disney+ Just in Time for Christmas, Premiering December 23rd

Disney’s latest animated feature, Strange World, will arrive on Disney+ just in time for Christmas on December 23rd, 2022.
- To prepare for the film’s imminent streaming debut, a new spot is now available, which you can watch below:
More on Strange World:
- Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.
- The voice cast includes:
- Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission
- Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger
- Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure
- Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things
- Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world
- The film is directed by Don Hall, co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli.
- Strange World is now playing in theaters and comes to Disney+ on December 23rd.
