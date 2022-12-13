12 Days of Magical Deals: Save Up to 40% on Clothing, Toys and More

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. Today guests can Save Up to 40% On Clothing, Toys and more —no code needed.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

‘Tis the season and shopDisney is wishing everyone Happy Holidays with their 12 Days of Magical Deals.

Today marks day nine and guests can enjoy discounts on home essentials with savings up to 40% off clothing, toys and more .

. Every member of your family can enjoy some Disney magic this holiday season thanks to a wide array of merchandise inspired by Disney parks, characters and films.

This special 12 Days of Magical Deals sale automatically applies to select home collections, guests don’t even need a special code. So fill those digital shopping carts and watch the savings roll in.

But that’s not all, guests can also enjoy Free Shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC .

. There’s so much to browse and we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

12 Days of Magical Deals

Save Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More

From Disney parks fun to a cozy holiday at home, you can bring the spirit of Disney to your celebration no matter where you are.

Clothing Deals

Eeyore Bodysuit for Baby – Winnie the Pooh

Goofy ''The Art of Skiing'' Woven Shirt for Adults

Moana Party Dress for Girls

Cinderella Castle Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey Sweater for Kids

Toy Deals

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deluxe Figure Play Set

Wrecker Action Figure – Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Star Wars Toybox

Minnie Mouse Plush – Pink – Large 21 1/4''

Disney it's a small world Stacking Block Set

Frozen Plush Doll Set

Miscellaneous Deals

Han Solo Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Minnie Mouse Crystal Icon Pendant Necklace

The Aristocats Tiered Tray by Ann Shen

King Arthur Carrousel Headband for Adults – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Mixing Bowl Set

Dooney & Bourke

These might not have the steepest discounts, but guests can save 20% on a wide range of Disney Dooney styles that will surely speak to fashion fans.

Minnie Mouse Line Art Dooney & Bourke Backpack

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

The Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

Barely Necessities Picks

Star Wars Utility Keychain

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Puzzle

Smuggler's Run Figure Set – Star Wars: The Black Series

Jasmine Costume Set for Kids

Orange Bird Tote Bag by Harveys – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!