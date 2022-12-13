“Disenchanted” Stars Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Visit Disneyland

Disenchanted stars Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph visited Disneyland to celebrate the holiday season and the release of their film on Disney+. The Disney Parks Blog shared a look at their visit.

Adams and Rudolph played out living a “Fairytale Life” with Mickey, Minnie, Snow White

You can check out their experience in the video below:

About Disenchanted:

An all-new live-action musical comedy, Disenchanted is a sequel to Disney’s box office hit Enchanted featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.

It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after

Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations, and a score by Alan Menken.

Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney+.

