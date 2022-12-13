ESPN and Cinemark Once Again Bringing College Football to the Big Screen

ESPN is once again teaming up with Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, to bring some of college football’s most anticipated matchups to the big screen, only at Cinemark theaters.

What’s Happening:

Following the success of last year’s kickoff program, Cinemark and ESPN are expanding the number of locations showcasing the best that college football has to offer.

This postseason, fans can catch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and, the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, at select U.S. theaters.

No. 2 Michigan will square off against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31st, at 4 p.m. ET. Immediately following, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The winners of the two games will go head-to-head for the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, January 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.

Enthusiasts who want to see the games in theaters can reserve their seat when they purchase a $10 concessions package. Sales kick off TODAY.

For information on participating theaters and to purchase concessions packages, visit Cinemark.com/CFP

