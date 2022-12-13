First Listen of “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha”

StarWars.com is offering a first listen to The Battle of Jedha, which arrives in audio form on January 3, 2023. This is followed by the hardcover edition on February 14, 2023.

What's Happening:

  • You can hear a first listen to The Battle of Jedha arriving on January 3, 2023. The hardcover edition will be released on February 14, 2023.
  • The audiobook will include the score as well as sound effects.
  • The full cast has been revealed, and you can see who's included below.

Cast:

  • Raphael Corkhill as Creighton Sun
  • Kristen Sieh as Aida Forte
  • Christian Barillas as Mesook
  • Jonathan Davis as Piralli
  • Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes as P3-7A
  • James Fouhey as Ensemble
  • Neil Hellegers as Elder Delwin
  • Philip Hernandez as Morton San Tekka
  • Catherine Ho as Silandra Sho
  • David Lee Huynh as Selik
  • Sullivan Jones as Tilson Graf
  • January LaVoy as The Mother
  • Saskia Maarleveld as Meldan
  • Kathleen McInerney as Moona
  • Brandon McInnis as Keth Cerapath
  • Cassandra Morris as Gella Nattai
  • John Pirkis as The Herald
  • Salli Saffioti as Ambassador Cerox
  • Marc Thompson as Mytion and Kradon
  • Shannon Tyo as Marda Ro

About The Battle of Jedha:

  • Continuing the saga of Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, George Mann’s upcoming The Battle of Jedha audiobook originally follows two Jedi — Master Creighton Sun and Jedi Knight Aida Forte — as they look to broker a peace between representatives of Eiram and E’ronoh.
  • The two planets have been locked in the Forever War, a longstanding conflict that seems to finally have hope for an end.
  • But not all are pleased to see the Jedi get involved.