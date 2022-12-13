First Listen of “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha”

StarWars.com is offering a first listen to The Battle of Jedha, which arrives in audio form on January 3, 2023. This is followed by the hardcover edition on February 14, 2023.
What's Happening:
- The audiobook will include the score as well as sound effects.
- The full cast has been revealed, and you can see who's included below.
Cast:
- Raphael Corkhill as Creighton Sun
- Kristen Sieh as Aida Forte
- Christian Barillas as Mesook
- Jonathan Davis as Piralli
- Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes as P3-7A
- James Fouhey as Ensemble
- Neil Hellegers as Elder Delwin
- Philip Hernandez as Morton San Tekka
- Catherine Ho as Silandra Sho
- David Lee Huynh as Selik
- Sullivan Jones as Tilson Graf
- January LaVoy as The Mother
- Saskia Maarleveld as Meldan
- Kathleen McInerney as Moona
- Brandon McInnis as Keth Cerapath
- Cassandra Morris as Gella Nattai
- John Pirkis as The Herald
- Salli Saffioti as Ambassador Cerox
- Marc Thompson as Mytion and Kradon
- Shannon Tyo as Marda Ro
About The Battle of Jedha:
- Continuing the saga of Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, George Mann’s upcoming The Battle of Jedha audiobook originally follows two Jedi — Master Creighton Sun and Jedi Knight Aida Forte — as they look to broker a peace between representatives of Eiram and E’ronoh.
- The two planets have been locked in the Forever War, a longstanding conflict that seems to finally have hope for an end.
- But not all are pleased to see the Jedi get involved.