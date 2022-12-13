First Listen of “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha”

StarWars.com is offering a first listen to The Battle of Jedha, which arrives in audio form on January 3, 2023. This is followed by the hardcover edition on February 14, 2023.

What's Happening:

You can hear a first listen to The Battle of Jedha arriving on January 3, 2023. The hardcover edition will be released on February 14, 2023.

arriving on January 3, 2023. The hardcover edition will be released on February 14, 2023. The audiobook will include the score as well as sound effects.

The full cast has been revealed, and you can see who's included below.

Cast:

Raphael Corkhill as Creighton Sun

Kristen Sieh as Aida Forte

Christian Barillas as Mesook

Jonathan Davis as Piralli

Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes as P3-7A

James Fouhey as Ensemble

Neil Hellegers as Elder Delwin

Philip Hernandez as Morton San Tekka

Catherine Ho as Silandra Sho

David Lee Huynh as Selik

Sullivan Jones as Tilson Graf

January LaVoy as The Mother

Saskia Maarleveld as Meldan

Kathleen McInerney as Moona

Brandon McInnis as Keth Cerapath

Cassandra Morris as Gella Nattai

John Pirkis as The Herald

Salli Saffioti as Ambassador Cerox

Marc Thompson as Mytion and Kradon

Shannon Tyo as Marda Ro

About The Battle of Jedha: