ILM Sculptor Richard Miller Passed Away at the Age of 80

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Miller passed away on Thursday at the age of 80, two days after his birthday.

What's Happening:

Richard Miller passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday at his home in North Carolina. He was a cancer survivor but died after an extensive stay in hospice care.

Miller is most famously known for his decades of work at Industrial Light and Magic, which included creating Princess Leia’s gold bikini for Return of the Jedi and Davy Jones’ tentacled beard for two Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

and Davy Jones’ tentacled beard for two movies. He joined the company to work on Return of the Jedi in 1983 and was a part of 55 features and numerous projects.

Other Credits Include:

Star Wars prequels

prequels Star Trek movies including Generations (1994) and First Contact (1996)

movies including (1994) and (1996) The first three Pirates of the Caribbean films

The last two Back to the Future features

features Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) Howard the Duck (1986)

(1986) Innerspace (1987)

(1987) Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

(1988) Willow

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

(1989) The Rocketeer (1991)

(1991) Hook (1991)

(1991) The Mask (1994)

(1994) Jumanji (1995)

(1995) Planet of the Apes (2001)

What They're Saying: