Lily Gladstone Joins the Cast of Hulu’s Limited Series “Under the Bridge”

According to Deadline, Lily Gladstone (Certain Women) has joined the cast of Hulu’s Under the Bridge, rounding out the regular cast of the limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book.

Gladstone portrays Cam Bentland. As one of the only women of color on the police force in Victoria, BC, Cam is used to disguising herself as ‘one of the boys.’ She is deeply moralistic and a hard worker, and has a strong faith in the justice system she was raised in — even as she has witnessed firsthand how it never serves people like herself. Over the course of the series, Cam is forced to confront her own repression around her queer sexuality and identity, and begins to question the status quo in her line of work — leading her to rise above to do the job the way she believes it should be done.

Rebecca Godfrey’s book tells the true story of a fourteen-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder.

From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta ( Tell Me Lies ) and Liz Tigelaar ( Tiny Beautiful Things ), who will also serve as showrunners.

Tigelaar and her banner Best Day Ever are currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature.

