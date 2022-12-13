The Hulu Original Series “How I Met Your Father” Returns for a Second Season on January 24

The Hulu original series How I Met Your Father will be returning for season two with the first episode on January 24. Episodes will follow weekly exclusively on Hulu.

What's Happening:

The Hulu Original series How I Met Your Father returns for its second season with one episode on Tuesday, January 24.

returns for its second season with one episode on Tuesday, January 24. New episodes will follow weekly, only on Hulu.

How I Met Your Father Synopsis:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Cast: