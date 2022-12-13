Two New Boba Fett Figures Inspired by the Character’s Marvel Comics Appearance Coming Soon from Hasbro

Two New Boba Fett figures, inspired by the character's Marvel Comics appearance, will be coming soon from Hasbro as part of the “Bring Home the Galaxy” campaign and Marvel shared a first look at them.
- Fans can celebrate Star Wars’ publishing legacy with the latest figures — both coming from The Vintage Collection, which features premium detail and design across products and packaging inspired by the original line.
- With this latest addition to the ever-growing collection, one figure even features Boba Fett’s look from the comics pulled right from the 1990s run by Cam Kennedy.
- Both figures will be available for pre-order at Target on Wednesday, December 14 at 1 PM ET, with an expected release of Summer 2023.
- Featuring premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as the entertainment-inspired, collector-grade deco, the 3.75-inch scale action figure includes multiple points of articulation and coloring based on the legacy of Star Wars comics.
- The 3.75-inch scale action figure features a blue-green-hued palette inspired by the character’s appearance in the 1990s Star Wars comics. Additionally, the figure includes two entertainment-inspired accessories.