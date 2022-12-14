Christmas 2022: Grumpy Light-Up Nutcracker from shopDisney

Could your holiday decorations use a little less cheer? Fortunately, shopDisney can meet that need with a new Grumpy Nutcracker that’s a bit jollier than it should be (and we mean that in a good way).

Things are getting a bit nutty this Christmas and we’re feeling pretty…Grumpy about it?

Yep, that’s because shopDisney has just debuted a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs themed Nutcracker featuring Grumpy!

Grumpy is dressed in his signature red tunic and knitted cap and he must be on his way home from the mine because he’s holding a lantern that actually lights up.

This delightful character collectible makes for fun and festive centerpiece for family and entertaining.

The Grumpy Nutcracker is available now on shopDisney and sells for $59.99.

Grumpy Light-Up Nutcracker Figure – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – $59.99