Disney Junior’s “SuperKitties” Sets January Premiere Date

Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series SuperKitties has been set for a January 11 premiere date, Disney Branded TV has announced.
- SuperKitties will premiere on January 11th on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+.
- SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed new series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and "pawesome" place. Defeating villains and imparting important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving, the SuperKitties voice cast includes:
- Emma Berman (Disney-Pixar's Luca) as Ginny
- Cruz Flateau (CoComelon) as Sparks
- JeCobi Swain (ABC's Home Economics) as Buddy
- Pyper Braun (Country Comfort) as Bitsy
- It was also announced that American Idol’s Justin Guarini will star as the “Cat Burglar!,” who is, as his name suggests, a thief. If someone has it, he wants it. Always one step ahead, he enjoys playfully teasing the SuperKitties in their never-ending game of cat and mouse. He is all swag until you surprise him, then… cue the scaredy-cat!
- SuperKitties is created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Paula Rosenthal (Peter Rabbit). Emmy Award-winning producer, director, and storyboard artist Kirk Van Wormer (Transformers: Prime) is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids (formerly known as Silvergate Media) in association with Disney Junior.