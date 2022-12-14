Disney Junior’s “SuperKitties” Sets January Premiere Date

Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series SuperKitties has been set for a January 11 premiere date, Disney Branded TV has announced.

SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed new series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and "pawesome" place. Defeating villains and imparting important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving, the SuperKitties voice cast includes: Emma Berman (Disney-Pixar's Luca) as Ginny, Cruz Flateau (CoComelon) as Sparks, JeCobi Swain (ABC's Home Economics) as Buddy, and Pyper Braun (Country Comfort) as Bitsy.

SuperKitties will premiere on January 11th on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+.

SuperKitties is created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Paula Rosenthal (Peter Rabbit). Emmy Award-winning producer, director, and storyboard artist Kirk Van Wormer (Transformers: Prime) is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids (formerly known as Silvergate Media) in association with Disney Junior.