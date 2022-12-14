Hulu Shares First Look At Upcoming Original Series “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Hulu has released a collection of First Look images from their upcoming original series starring Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) and based on the best-selling book, Tiny Beautiful Things.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has revealed a first look at the original series Tiny Beautiful Things based on Cheryl Strayed's best-selling book starring Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford.

follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice. After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare's life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford, with guest stars Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Michaela Watkins.

Tiny Beautiful Things will premiere on Hulu in Spring 2023.