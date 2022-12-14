Hot Toys and Sideshow Marvel and Star Wars Figures Now Available on shopDisney

Fans looking to expand their Marvel and Star Wars collections always have options on shopDisney, and this week the online retailer added a couple of new figurines that are sure wow.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles have introduced highly detailed collectible figures inspired by fan favorite Marvel and Star Wars stories.
- These high end figures are new to shopDisney and include characters like:
- Thor
- War Machine (Iron Man 2)
- Echo (The Bad Batch)
- Grogu Set with Loth Cat and Sorgan Frog (The Mandalorian)
- The figures available now and sell for $155.00-$645.00. They are recommended for adult collectors.
- shopDisney notes that these collectibles take 2-3 weeks for delivery. Unfortunately, that means they will not arrive in time for the Christmas holiday.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
War Machine Sixth Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys – Iron Man 2 – $385.00
- Movie-authentic and detailed likeness of James Rhodes/War Machine
- 1/6 scale collectible figure
- Features two specially hand-painted heads, including a helmeted head sculpt and a helmet head with LED light-up function (battery operated)
- Detachable chest armor to reveal interior mechanical design
- Over 30 points of articulation
- LED light-up Arc Reactor on chest (battery operated)
- Six pairs of interchangeable hands including
- Requires 3 x 1.5v LED batteries, included
- Plastic
- Approx. 12 1/2'' H
Thor Premium Format Figure by Sideshow Collectibles – $645.00
- Features PVC elements and a frost-touched red fabric cape with wire in the hem for dramatic posing options
- Inspired by his earliest appearances in Marvel Comics
- Costume includes a black studded bodysuit, blue leggings, flared boots and a winged silver helmet
- Polystone / fabric
- 22'' H x 19'' W x 19'' L
Echo Sixth Scale Figure by Hot Toys – Star Wars – $295.00
- Interchangeable head sculpt with accurate likeness
- Includes a variety of interchangeable mechanical right arms, military backpack and blaster
- Newly developed body with over 29 points of articulation
- One pair of articulated robotic legs with metallic painting and weathering effects
- Five interchangeable mechanical right arms including
- Three pieces of interchangeable gloved left hands including
- Hand-painted Head sculpts
- Plastic / fabric
- 11 2/3'' H x 5'' W x 5'' D
- Imported
Grogu Sixth Scale Collectible Figure Set by Hot Toys – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $155.00
- One Grogu wrapped in blanket
- One Grogu with standard expression in sitting posture (equipped with magnetic function)
- One Grogu with mouth-opened expression in sitting posture (equipped with magnetic function)
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
- One equipment storage box with weathering effects
- One metallic painted hover pram with cover and blanket
- One Loth-cat
- One Sorgan frog
- 1:6 scale
- Ages 16+
- Plastic / fabric
- Grogu approx. 3 1/2'' H