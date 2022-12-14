Hot Toys and Sideshow Marvel and Star Wars Figures Now Available on shopDisney

Fans looking to expand their Marvel and Star Wars collections always have options on shopDisney, and this week the online retailer added a couple of new figurines that are sure wow.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles have introduced highly detailed collectible figures inspired by fan favorite Marvel and Star Wars stories.

These high end figures are new to shopDisney and include characters like: Thor War Machine ( Iron Man 2 ) Echo ( The Bad Batch ) Grogu Set with Loth Cat and Sorgan Frog ( The Mandalorian )

The figures available now and sell for $155.00-$645.00. They are recommended for adult collectors.

and sell for $155.00-$645.00. They are recommended for adult collectors. shopDisney notes that these collectibles take 2-3 weeks for delivery. Unfortunately, that means they will not arrive in time for the Christmas holiday.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

War Machine Sixth Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys – Iron Man 2 – $385.00

Movie-authentic and detailed likeness of James Rhodes/War Machine

1/6 scale collectible figure

Features two specially hand-painted heads, including a helmeted head sculpt and a helmet head with LED light-up function (battery operated)

Detachable chest armor to reveal interior mechanical design

Over 30 points of articulation

LED light-up Arc Reactor on chest (battery operated)

Six pairs of interchangeable hands including

Requires 3 x 1.5v LED batteries, included

Plastic

Approx. 12 1/2'' H

Thor Premium Format Figure by Sideshow Collectibles – $645.00

Features PVC elements and a frost-touched red fabric cape with wire in the hem for dramatic posing options

Inspired by his earliest appearances in Marvel Comics

Costume includes a black studded bodysuit, blue leggings, flared boots and a winged silver helmet

Polystone / fabric

22'' H x 19'' W x 19'' L

Echo Sixth Scale Figure by Hot Toys – Star Wars – $295.00

Interchangeable head sculpt with accurate likeness

Includes a variety of interchangeable mechanical right arms, military backpack and blaster

Newly developed body with over 29 points of articulation

One pair of articulated robotic legs with metallic painting and weathering effects

Five interchangeable mechanical right arms including

Three pieces of interchangeable gloved left hands including

Hand-painted Head sculpts

Plastic / fabric

11 2/3'' H x 5'' W x 5'' D

Imported

Grogu Sixth Scale Collectible Figure Set by Hot Toys – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $155.00