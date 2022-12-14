Rob Liefeld Returns to Deadpool with New Comic Series “Deadpool: Badder Blood” in 2023

This June, superstar comics talent Rob Liefeld is back with another action-packed saga starring one of his greatest creations in “Deadpool: Badder Blood.” A sequel to Liefeld’s hit “Deadpool: Bad Blood,” “Deadpool: Badder Blood” will be a five-issue limited series that will deliver another definitive Deadpool adventure in iconic Liefeld style.

This latest chapter will see the Merc with the Mouth team up with guest stars like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Cable against a dangerous new villain.

Deadpool’s upcoming mission will also raise the stakes of Deadpool’s intense feud with his adversary known as Thumper, revealing surprising details about the deadly killer’s origin along the way.

Additionally, fans will be introduced to brand-new Liefeld created characters including Killville, Arcata, and the mysterious warrior Shatterstorm

Check out the first cover below as well as interior artwork and stay tuned for more information about what promises to be one of Marvel

What they’re saying: