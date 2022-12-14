ABC Shares Trailer For New Drama Series “Will Trent”

ABC has shared a new trailer for their upcoming crime drama based on the books by Karin Slaughter, Will Trent, which is set to debut next month.

A new Tuesday night block begins Tuesday, January 3rd, with a crossover event when The Rookie returns on its new day at 8 p.m. EST, followed by The Rookie: Feds at 9 p.m. EST. Joining the night will be new crime drama, Will Trent, starring Ramón Rodríguez in the title role.

Earlier today, ABC Will Trent hits the airwaves next month.

hits the airwaves next month. Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer. The pilot episode is written by Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen, and directed and executive produced by Paul McGuigan.