Celebrate Three Kings’ Day at Jaleo at Disney Springs

Jaleo at Disney Springs will be celebrating Three Kings' Day in a special way.

What's Happening:

January 6th, in celebration of Three Kings' Day (or Die de Reyes), Jaleo at Disney Springs provides guests with a slice of Chef Jose’s iconic Roscón de Reyes cake.

Spanish holidays are inspired by the story of the Three Wise Men, who brought gifts to the baby Jesus after he was born.

This is celebrated with more excitement than Christmas, and children receive gifts and get to have sweet delicacies .

Chef Jose is bringing this tradition to Disney Springs with his Roscón de Reyes, flavored with orange blossom, caramelized cherries, orange melon, and almonds. This will be available with or without whipped cream, and each cake includes a hidden "Rey" (king) figurine baked inside.

It is said that whoever finds the king will have good luck for the rest of the year.

You can be a part of the celebration by making a reservation