Disney+ has announced that there will be a season two for the original series The Santa Clauses, which follows its first season finale.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has announced a season two greenlight for the original series The Santa Clauses .

. Disney Legend Tim Allen will executive-produce and continue in the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin and Elizabeth Mitchell will reprise her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol from Walt Disney Pictures’ blockbuster franchise.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt ( 30 Rock, Modern Family , Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ) will continue as executive producer and showrunner, and, Kevin Hench ( Last Man Standing ), Richard Baker ( Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2 ) and Rick Messina ( Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2 ) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. Season one, which premiered on November 16, is currently streaming on Disney+.

Allen first portrayed Santa/Scott Calvin in the 1994 film The Santa Clause.

. Mitchell is introduced as Carol in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2 when Allen’s character must find a Mrs. Claus in order to continue being Santa.

In season one of The Santa Clauses Scott Calvin returns after being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, and he's as jolly as ever.

Scott Calvin returns after being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, and he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic.

Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family.

Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions. Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

