Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred Return for More Mutant Fun in “X-Cellent”

This last year saw the long-awaited return of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s “X-Statix” saga in “The X-Cellent,” and Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that there’s more to come this March.

The trio of comic superstars will reunite for even more mutant celebrity exploits in the pages of a five-issue sequel series, “The X-Cellent.”

The series will continue the offbeat, thrilling adventures of “X-Statix” and further explore their newly-introduced supervillain counterparts known as the “The X-Cellent.”

A breakout hit of the 2000s, “X-Statix” stunned fans with its dark wit and unique take on Marvel super heroics.

More timely and relevant than ever, fans can once again visit this fascinating and strange corner of the Marvel Universe and all its fan-favorite characters including U-Go Girl, Zeitgeist, Doop, and more.

Your favorite celebrity super villains are back! Zeitgeist is still on a mission to achieve social media godhood, no matter who he has to kill! But the spotlight won’t be big enough when the next generation of the “X-Statix” drop in!

Be there for the next chapter of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s mutant celebrity saga this March.

