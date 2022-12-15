Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred Return for More Mutant Fun in “X-Cellent”

This last year saw the long-awaited return of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s “X-Statix” saga in “The X-Cellent,” and Marvel Comics is thrilled to announce that there’s more to come this March.
- The trio of comic superstars will reunite for even more mutant celebrity exploits in the pages of a five-issue sequel series, “The X-Cellent.”
- The series will continue the offbeat, thrilling adventures of “X-Statix” and further explore their newly-introduced supervillain counterparts known as the “The X-Cellent.”
- A breakout hit of the 2000s, “X-Statix” stunned fans with its dark wit and unique take on Marvel super heroics.
- More timely and relevant than ever, fans can once again visit this fascinating and strange corner of the Marvel Universe and all its fan-favorite characters including U-Go Girl, Zeitgeist, Doop, and more.
- Your favorite celebrity super villains are back! Zeitgeist is still on a mission to achieve social media godhood, no matter who he has to kill! But the spotlight won’t be big enough when the next generation of the “X-Statix” drop in!
- Be there for the next chapter of Peter Milligan, Michael Allred, and Laura Allred’s mutant celebrity saga this March.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Peter Milligan: “There are few finer feelings in comics than teaming up again with Mike Allred and creating ‘The X-Cellent,’ the latest chapter of the strange mutant journey that began with ‘X-Statix!’”
- Artist Michael Allred: "Playing with Peter Milligan and our beloved Marvel Mutant creations is always pure comic book bliss! And this next arc of ‘The X-Cellent’ really kicks everything up to eleven!"