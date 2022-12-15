Special Activities Happening at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels This Holiday Season

Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the holiday season with special Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's activities taking place at its eight hotels now through January 1, 2023.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to top off the awesomest celebration of the season with exciting Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s activities taking place across its eight spectacular hotels as part of the destination’s Holidays celebration – running now through January 1, 2023.

From holiday meals and special ceremonies to parties, entertainment and so much more, guests can partake in memorable holiday festivities while surrounded by dazzling décor that perfectly complements each hotel’s individual theme.

Here is a look at what guests can enjoy throughout the remainder of the holiday season

Special Ceremonies and Seasonal Entertainment Offerings:

Hanukkah Menorah Lightings:

From Sunday, December 18 through Monday, December 26, 2022, a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting ceremony will take place in the lobby of each hotel around sundown. Guests can visit or call the concierge or front desk for times.



Strolling Holiday Carolers:

From Monday, December 19 through Saturday, December 25, 2022, guests can enjoy the festive performances of strolling holiday carolers in the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel lobby – taking place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night.

Christmas Day Meals:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel:

Christmas Day Buffet in Trattoria del Porto This dining experience includes live music and an incredible variety of menu options – including a cheese station, seafood, pasta, meats, dessert and more. View the full menu here To make reservations, visit Resy



Christmas Day Menu in Mama Della’s Ristorante: Guests can choose from special Christmas Day menu items or à la carte menu items while listening to the beautiful sounds of the hotel’s opera singers and strolling musicians. To make reservations, visit Resy



Hard Rock Hotel:

Christmas Day Acoustic Brunch in The Kitchen: Guests can delight in breakfast classics like buttermilk pancakes, bacon and potatoes; made-to-order eggs benedict and omelets; a chef’s selection of meats; and a variety of desserts – including vanilla bean crème brûlée, Southern Comfort red velvet cake pops, donuts, and more. View the full menu here To make a reservation, visit Resy



Loews Royal Pacific Resort:

Christmas Day Buffet in Islands Dining Room: A special Christmas Day buffet will be available in Islands Dining Room. Guests can choose from an array of unique buffet stations – including sushi, stir-fry, pastries, and more – while enjoying entertainment options like live music, hula dancers, and a balloon artist. Adults (ages 21+) can add all-you-care-to-enjoy mimosa and Bloody Mary cocktails for just $21. View the full menu here To make a reservation, visit Resy



Loews Sapphire Falls Resort:

Christmas Day Buffets in Amatista Cookhouse: Guests can choose from a breakfast buffet or a daytime buffet – featuring ceviche and churrasco stations, lobster bisque with sherry sour cream, citrus brined free range Carolina turkey with sausage and sage cornbread stuffing, an array of freshly baked pastry items and more. Adults (ages 21+) can add all-you-care-to-enjoy mimosa and Cubanita cocktails for just $21. View the full menu here To make a reservation, visit Resy



New Year’s Eve Celebrations:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel:

New Year’s Eve Party on the Piazza: Guests can ring in the new year with a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration on the hotel's picturesque outdoor Harbor Piazza – featuring gourmet foods, desserts, beer*, wine*, a live DJ and dancing (*Alcoholic beverages served to adults – ages 21+ – only). Tickets are available for purchase here



Prix Fixe Menu in Mama Della’s Ristorante: For a festive dinner experience, guests can treat themselves to a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu or à la carte menu items in Mama Della’s Ristorante. To make a reservation, visit Resy



Hard Rock Hotel:

New Year’s Eve Buffet in The Kitchen: Guests can kick off the night with a New Year’s Eve buffet in The Kitchen before heading to the lobby for an evening of specially prepared desserts, music, balloon artists, roaming magicians, a countdown live from Times Square and more. The Lobby Party is included with the purchase of the New Year’s Eve buffet. Reservations for the New Year’s Eve buffet can be made here



ROCK-in 2023! New Year’s Eve: Hard Rock’s ROCK-in 2023! New Year’s Eve lobby party features specially prepared desserts, music, balloon artists, roaming magicians and a countdown to midnight live from Times Square. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Lobby Party only (buffet not included) are available for purchase here



Loews Royal Pacific Resort:

New Year’s Eve Dining and Celebrations: Guests can make reservations here here An additional New Year’s Eve Celebration in Orchid Court Lounge & Sushi Bar will be available for guests to celebrate with a DJ, kids crafts and a balloon drop at midnight.



Loews Sapphire Falls Resort:

New Year’s Eve Celebration in Strong Water Tavern and Buffet in Amatista Cookhouse Adults 21 and up can raise a glass to welcome in the new year with a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment, music, dancing and more during the New Year's Eve Celebration in Strong Water Tavern. Tickets are available for purchase here Guests can start the night with an artisan antipasto bar, coffee spice crusted prime rib of beef, coconut rice with black eyed peas and more as part of the New Year’s Eve buffet in Amatista Cookhouse. Adults (ages 21+) can add all-you-care-to-enjoy mimosa and Cubanita cocktails for just $21 more. Guests can make reservations here here



Universal’s Aventura Hotel:

Aventura’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: Guests 21 and up can enjoy the celebration beginning at 8:00 p.m. with a standing room ticket – starting at $150 plus tax and ticketing fees – which includes food, beer, wine and featured specialty cocktails until 10:00 p.m. A cash bar will be available from 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Or, guests can choose the VIP Package – starting at $1,260 plus tax and ticketing fees – which includes all the benefits of a standing room ticket for up to six people per party, plus couch seating and two bottles of champagne. The celebration is complete with a DJ, party favors and a midnight prosecco toast. Tickets are available for purchase here



New Year’s Day Meals:

Hard Rock Hotel:

New Year’s Day Acoustic Brunch: From made-to-order pancakes and waffles to smoked salmon and cheese tortellini antipasto salad, guests can choose from a vast selection of delectable breakfast menu items while enjoying live music. View the full menu here To make a reservation, visit Resy



Loews Royal Pacific Resort:

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet in Islands Dining Room: Guests can start the new year with a New Year’s Day breakfast buffet in Islands Dining Room. Adults (ages 21+) can add all-you-care-to-enjoy mimosa and Bloody Mary cocktails for just $21 more. To make a reservation, visit Resy



Loews Sapphire Falls Resort:

New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet in Amatista Cookhouse: Guests can make a reservation here

