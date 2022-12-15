Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu will be available digitally on January 3 as well as on Blu-ray and DVD January 17.

What's Happening:

Searchlight Pictures' deliciously twisted thriller The Menu arrives on Digital January 3 and Blu-rayTM and DVD January 17.

From Searchlight Pictures and director Mark Mylod comes the satirical thriller The Menu .

. This outrageous tale of fine dining has been celebrated by critics as "gloriously twisted" (Chris Evangelista, Slash Film) "wildly entertaining" (Alan Cerny, Vital Thrills) and "undeniably fun" (Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com).

The film is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and arrives on Digital January 3 and Blu-ray and DVD on January 17, with never-before-seen bonus content that takes viewers behind the scenes and inside the kitchen.

The Menu Synopsis:

A young couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

The dark comedy is written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy, and directed by Mark Mylod.

Bonus Features:

Featurette:

Open Kitchen: A Look Inside The Menu – Feast on the special ingredients of The Menu to see how director Mark Mylod and his formidable cast, the biting script and renowned chef consultants concocted the perfect recipe to bring authenticity and dark humor to the film's high-end culinary world.

to see how director Mark Mylod and his formidable cast, the biting script and renowned chef consultants concocted the perfect recipe to bring authenticity and dark humor to the film's high-end culinary world. First Course: Take a seat at the table as director Mark Mvlod delves into some of the key ingredients that went into crafting The Menu. Meet the renowned chefs and food stylists who brought their culinary expertise to the set.

Second Course: Savor the world-building of Hawthorn, from kitchen "boot camp," to the meticulous details of the production design. Hear from the cast and writers about the director's naturalistic approach to capturing the nuances of the performances.

Dessert: Dig into the creation of the s'mores sequence as costume designer Amy Westcott explains the painstaking process of sewing ponchos made of actual marshmallows. The cast discusses chocolate hats and the absurd predicament of their characters.

Cast: