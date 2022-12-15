The Royal Pub Opening in February 2023 at Disney Village

Disneyland Paris has announced a new restaurant coming to Disney Village. Refurbishment will start on The Royal Pub, which is set to open in February 2023.

What's Happening:

As Disneyland Paris continues to introduce new experiences around the resort, refurbishment works will start soon on a new British restaurant concept set to open in February 2023 in Disney Village.

An entirely new concept, The Royal Pub will serve the best of traditional English fare and will be operated by Groupe Bertrand, a resort’s longtime partner who manages other locations in Disney Village and some famous restaurants in Paris.

The new concept will transform the existing King Ludwig’s Castle restaurant and bar.

The Construction teams will give the location a fresh look, with updates both to the terrace and facade – including a new entrance – to the inside atmosphere and a renovated bar area.