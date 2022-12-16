Official Soundtrack for “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” Now Available

The star-studded soundtrack to the star-studded special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, is now available on most streaming and digital platforms after wowing audiences everywhere upon the televised debut last night.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records has released the official soundtrack album for the ABC Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration .

. The album features the songs from the original film, Beauty and the Beast (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid ) that were newly recorded for the special and performed by cast members Shania Twain, Joshua Henry, H.E.R., Rizwan Manji, David Alan Grier, Martin Short & Josh Groban

) that were newly recorded for the special and performed by cast members Shania Twain, Joshua Henry, H.E.R., Rizwan Manji, David Alan Grier, Martin Short & Josh Groban You can find the Walt Disney Records release on most streaming and digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music Unlimited and more.

You can find out more about the music of the special in the video below featuring Disney Legend Alan Menken.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC present Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original Beauty and the Beast and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

and ABC present This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration originally made its debut on December 15th on ABC but it can now be found streaming on Hulu Disney+

Track List:

1. Prologue – Alan Menken (2:44)

2. Belle – H.E.R., Joshua Henry & Rizwan Manji (5:19)

3. Belle (Reprise) – H.E.R. (2:39)

4. Gaston – Joshua Henry & Rizwan Manji (3:41)

5. Gaston (Reprise) – Joshua Henry & Rizwan Manji (1:12)

6. Rose Petal Suite Pt. I – The Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Orchestra (1:32)

7. Be Our Guest – Martin Short, Shania Twain & David Alan Grier (3:52)

8. Something There – H.E.R., Josh Groban, Shania Twain, Martin Short & David Alan Grier (2:16)

9. Beauty and the Beast – Shania Twain (2:57)

10. Evermore & Rose Petal Suite Pt. II – Josh Groban (3:36)

11. The Mob Song – Joshua Henry, Rizwan Manji & H.E.R. (3:35)

12. Rose Petal Suite Pt. III – The Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Orchestra (0:54)

13. Beauty and the Beast (Reprise) – H.E.R., Josh Groban & Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Cast (3:06)