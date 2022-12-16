Disney Cruise Line Introduces Michele Intartaglia as Newest Captain

The Disney Cruise Line has introduced Michele Intartaglia as its newest Captain, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Intartaglia has been part of the Disney Cruise Line family for more than 10 years, most recently as a Staff Captain.
- He will start out as captain of the Disney Fantasy.
- Intartaglia was born and raised in a “sea-going” family on a small island off the coast of Naples, Italy. His father was a seafarer and inspired him at a young age to chase his dreams and pursue a career at sea.
- After spending several years sailing on a variety of cargo ships, he joined Disney Cruise Line in December 2011 as Staff Captain and held his first command as Captain temporarily on the Disney Dream in 2018.
What they’re saying:
- Sharon Siskie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Disney Cruise Line: “Michele has been a tremendous asset to the Disney Cruise Line family. His outstanding leadership skills, extensive experience and genuine passion for our company and the maritime industry make him a fantastic choice to serve in the role of Captain.”
- Captain Michele Intartaglia: “I grew up knowing I would be a seaman, like my father. He would share fascinating stories with me about his voyages around the world, meeting new people and learning about new cultures. For seafarers, there is an indescribable love of sailing on blue seas and visiting pristine coastlines. It’s very special that we get to do this and see so much of the world as part of our careers. Disney Cruise Line is precious to me – it’s my second family. I am truly honored to be appointed Captain and continue to create magic at sea for our guests alongside our remarkable crew members.”