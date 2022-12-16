Disney Cruise Line Introduces Michele Intartaglia as Newest Captain

The Disney Cruise Line has introduced Michele Intartaglia as its newest Captain, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Intartaglia has been part of the Disney Cruise Line family for more than 10 years, most recently as a Staff Captain.

He will start out as captain of the Disney Fantasy.

Intartaglia was born and raised in a “sea-going” family on a small island off the coast of Naples, Italy. His father was a seafarer and inspired him at a young age to chase his dreams and pursue a career at sea.

After spending several years sailing on a variety of cargo ships, he joined Disney Cruise Line in December 2011 as Staff Captain and held his first command as Captain temporarily on the Disney Dream in 2018.

What they’re saying: