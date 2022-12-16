“Willow” Episodes 1-3 Soundtrack Now Available for Streaming

With the new series Willow recently debuting on Disney+, the soundtrack for the first three episodes is now available for streaming.

  • The soundtrack to the Disney+ original series Willow comes from James Newton Howard.
  • You can stream the soundtrack from the first three episodes now on:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • Pandora
    • iTunes Store
    • Deezer
    • Tidal
  • You can get to the soundtrack here.

More on Willow:

  • As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk (Heartland), Amar Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
  • Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series. The director role has gone through a few hands, but now seems to be in the hands of Stephen Woolfenden.
  • In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.
  • The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+. Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.
  • Check out Mike’s review of the first episode here.
