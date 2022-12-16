“Willow” Episodes 1-3 Soundtrack Now Available for Streaming

With the new series Willow recently debuting on Disney+, the soundtrack for the first three episodes is now available for streaming.

The soundtrack to the Disney+ original series Willow comes from James Newton Howard.

comes from James Newton Howard. You can stream the soundtrack from the first three episodes now on: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora iTunes Store Deezer Tidal

You can get to the soundtrack here

More on Willow:

As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ), Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: Homecoming ), Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

The original film, Willow , is now available to stream on Disney+

