Disney x House of Sillage Introduces Limited Edition Fragrance Collection Inspired by “Avatar: The Way of Water”

High end beauty and fragrance brand House of Sillage is back with a new Disney collaboration this time inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney x House of Sillage are transporting fans to the world of Pandora through a new luxurious fragrance line exclusively designed in celebration of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water Limited Edition Parfum

The newly-introduced Ilu, is intricately custom designed on a polished and precious metal cap with enchanting corals, adorned with hand-placed brilliant multicolor diamond-cut Swarovski crystals by the finest jewelers. The highest quality French glass is hand polished in ombre lacquered finishes of blue, green, and yellow, reminiscent of Pandora’s oceans.

Scent Profile: Fresh, Fruity-floral, Clean, Earthy, Woody

Scent Notes

Top: Bergamot, Pear, Cassis

Heart: Rose, Tuberose, Ylang Ylang

Base: Amber Wood, Musk, Tree Moss

Avatar Amplifier Collection

The fragrances of this collection – the deepest ocean, the tranquil reefs, the verdant rainforests and crystal-blue skies – are all inspired by the inspiring natural biomes from the world of AVATAR. The Amplifier can be worn alone, or combined with your favorite fragrance, to enhance and customize your personal scent. The possibilities are endless!

Ocean

Top Notes: Watermelon, Pear, Lemon, Grapefruit

Heart Notes: Green Notes, Green Pineapple, Marine Notes

Base Notes: Amber, Musk, Solar Notes

Reef

Top Notes: Saffron, Pear

Heart Notes: Rose, Sandalwood

Base Notes: Musk, Amber

Rainforest

Top Notes: Lemon, Cotton, Coconut

Heart Notes: Tuberose, Ylang Ylang, Dark Apple

Base Notes: Cedar Amber, Soft Amber, Musk

Sky

Top Notes: Mandarin, Pink Pepper, Lemon Caviar, Bergamot

Heart Notes: White Flowers, Aquatic Notes, Lily Of The Valley

Base Notes: Amber, Musk, Cedarwood

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now. Check out Alex’s review of the highly anticipated sequel to James Cameron’s hit franchise.