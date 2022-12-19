Disney+ Ad Reveals New Episode of “Dug Days” Coming in 2023

Pixar Animation Studios had a sneaky little reveal that fans of the Disney+ series from the studio, Dug Days, are sure to enjoy! They just have to pay close attention to a new ad for the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

According to a tweet from Pixar Animation Studios with a new promo for Disney+ that not only features the upcoming series, Win or Lose, but also mentions a new addition to the series, Dug Days, with an installment titled “Carl’s Date.”

Grab the popcorn!🍿

Coming to @DisneyPlus in 2023 from Pixar:

🐶 Dug Days: Carl's Date

⚾️ Win Or Lose pic.twitter.com/2Y8JYv0Uc1 — Pixar (@Pixar) December 19, 2022

While we don’t know much about “Carl’s Date” beyond the fact that it is coming at some point in 2023, and (based on the title) we will see how Carl re-enters the world of dating after the death of his wife, Ellie, which fans bore witness to in the original film, Up.

Another question fans are sure to have is how will we hear/who will provide the voice of Carl. Originally voiced by the late Ed Asner, the legendary actor was still alive to record new dialogue for the original five episodes of the series, but has since passed before this new installment. However, Pixar is no stranger to reusing older master recordings to keep the same actor involved as their character. This was done with Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story 4 , and even with children who have since grown up. Even Dug Days did this, with Russell actor Jordan Nagai, who no longer sounded like a junior explorer at the age of 21 during production, leaving filmmakers to get creative. They mined the lines Jordan recorded but were never used in Up, and you can still hear his youthful voice in Dug Days , which debuted over a decade later.

Pixar Animation Studios’ Dug Days is a series of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar Animation Studios’ Up. Each short features everyday events that occur in Dug's backyard, all through the exciting (and slightly distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog. Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winner Bob Peterson.

We had the chance to sit with Peterson and producer Kim Collins ahead of the show’s debut in 2021, and you can watch that interview below!

Dug Days’ “Carl’s Date” debuts in 2023, but you can stream the rest of the series now on Disney+.