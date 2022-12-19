Welcome the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Apparel and Loungefly Collectibles from shopDisney

Sure it’s exciting to think about the New Year’s Day on January 1st, but for others around the world, they’re counting down to Lunar New Year. Sunday, January 22nd marks the official change as 2023 becomes the Year of the Rabbit. shopDisney is gearing up for the celebration with fashionable styles for the family to enjoy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re mere weeks away from 2023 and shortly after global celebrations of the New Year kick off, the Lunar Calendar will change too, welcoming the Year of the Rabbit.

shopDisney is already preparing for Lunar New Year fun with their latest merchandise drop that features apparel and accessories for the family.

The selection features shirts and Loungefly collectibles decorated with red envelopes, lanterns, fireworks, filigree and some of Disney’s most beloved bunnies: The White Rabbit ( Alice in Wonderland ) March Hare ( Alice in Wonderland ) Thumper ( Bambi ) Rabbit ( Winnie the Pooh ) Judy Hopps ( Zootopia )

The first pieces in the 2023 Lunar New Year Collection are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $24.99-$88.00.

and prices range from $24.99-$88.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Get Your Gifts Before Christmas:

Need your items as soon as possible? Shop by December 20th and opt for 2-day express shipping (prices vary) for delivery by December 24th!

White Rabbit T-Shirt for Kids – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023

Thumper Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Bambi – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023

White Rabbit and March Hare T-Shirt for Adults – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023

Thumper Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023

Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Cardholder

Features the White Rabbit ( Alice in Wonderland ) and Rabbit ( Winnie the Pooh )

) and Rabbit ( ) Glitter trims

Fold-over design

Snap closure

Six card pockets

Cash pocket

Approx. 4'' H x 4 3/4'' W x 1 1/4'' D (closed)

Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Mini Backpack

Lunar New Year graphics on front featuring Judy Hopps ( Zootopia )

) Back features the White Rabbit ( Alice in Wonderland )

) Front pocket styled like an envelope

Double zipper main compartment

Adjustable, detachable shoulder straps

Top carry handle

11'' H x 13 1/2'' W x 4'' D

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!