Director James Mangold Drops Hints About Indiana Jones’ Future

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be coming to theaters on June 30, 2023. According to Entertainment Weekly, director James Mangold is dropping hints about Indiana Jones’ future.

What's Happening:

Although director James Mangold is not going to reveal exactly what happens, he has dropped some hints on what viewers can expect.

"I can't, because I don't want to give the movie away, But is there a relic in this movie that possesses a kind of power, or may possess a kind of power? And is it based on history and scientific speculation? Yes."

This upcoming film will be the fifth in the Harrison Ford starring franchise and the first to be directed by Mangold. The previous films were directed by Steven Spielberg.

, which introduced Mott, Indies son played by Shia LaBeouf. His character will not be in the new film but Mangold promised that fans would "find out what happened" to him but did not share details.

The film opens in 1944 with a "blast of classic Indy action, me doing my very best version of Steven [Spielberg], and Harrison doing his best version of being under 40."

The opening sequence, which features a digitally de-aged version of the 80-year-old actor, appears in the first teaser trailer that was released earlier this month.