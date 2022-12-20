First Action Card From Upcoming Game “Disney Lorcana” Revealed

Though still months away from a full release, Ravensburger has revealed the first action card in the upcoming trading card game, Disney Lorcana, due out in the fall of 2023.
What’s Happening:
- The first action card from the upcoming trading card game, Disney Lorcana, has been unveiled, and it features Maleficent in her dragon form, breathing cursed green fire as seen in the animated classic, Sleeping Beauty.
- The card, “Dragon Fire,” can banish a chosen character when played by illumineers (players in the game).
- This brand-new trading card game (TCG) will feature beloved Disney characters in both original and reimagined art styles that live in an all-new world with unique and magical gameplay.
- Rooted in the magic of Disney characters and storytelling, Disney Lorcana is easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players to help create opportunity for more people to enjoy the excitement and fun of TCGs. Disney fans will enjoy the beautiful illustrations, overarching storyline, and playing with their favorite characters in new and novel ways, while veteran TCG players will also appreciate the thoughtful and unique gameplay mechanics that Ravensburger is known to deliver.
- The game is set in the rich and fantastical world of Lorcana, a combination of the words Lore and Arcana. Players will take on the mantle of Illumineer, a powerful sorcerer, and band together Disney characters from Lorcana’s “The Great Illuminary,” a treasury of all Disney songs and stories ever made.
- While this may be the first look at the “Dragon Fire” card that will be in the game, this isn’t the first that fans of the upcoming game have seen. At the recent D23 Expo, a special D23 Expo Collector’s set was available for fans to purchase, as well as a special card featuring Mickey Mouse as the Brave Little Tailor that all D23 attendees had the opportunity to receive.
- Disney Lorcana is slated for global release in Fall 2023, and is slated to be supported by four new card set releases each year as well as a robust organized play program.