Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of December 19th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of December 19th-23rd:

Monday, December 19 Live with Kelly and Ryan: Home for the Holidays special episode David Foster And Katharine Mcphee perform “Jingle Bell Rock” Radio City Rockettes perform “The Dance of the Frostberries” Steve Patterson Tours NYC Sing Harlem performs “Joy to the World”

Tuesday, December 20 5ive with Kelly and Ryan – a look back at all of Kelly and Ryan’s best moments from the last 5 years

Wednesday, November 21 Jimmy Fallon Niecy Nash Betts ( The Rookie: Feds )

Thursday, December 22 Kelly and Ryan’s Holiday Flashback – heartwarming and hilarious holiday moments from Live

Friday, December 23 – Encore Broadcast: 2021 Holiday Special Live with Kelly and Ryan: A Very New York Christmas! Josh Groban performs “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Radio City Rockettes Steve Patterson Explores the most delightful parts of NCY Northwell Health Nurse Choir performs “We Need a Little Christmas”



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.