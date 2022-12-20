Universal Studios Japan has announced a debut date for its new NO LIMIT! Parade, adding a page about the offering to its website.
What's Happening:
- Beginning March 1, 2023, guests can enjoy this new daily parade.
- Notably, this is the first parade at the theme park to feature characters from Mario as well as Pokemon.
- In addition to those Nintendo floats, the parade will also feature the Minions, favorites from "SING," Snoopy and his Peanuts friends, Sesame Street, Hello Kitty, and many others.
- The Pokemon float will feature Pikachu, Charizard, Ho-Oh, Bulbasaur, Lugia, Squirtle, and more.
- The Mario float will feature Mario, Luigi, Toad, Bowser, Yoshi, and Princess Peach in karts as well as a number of dancers.
- A special viewing area for the parade will be available at Gramercy Park, with admission to this area starting at ¥1300 (about $9.85 currently). However, prices can change by day.