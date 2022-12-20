Universal Studios Japan has announced a debut date for its new NO LIMIT! Parade, adding a page about the offering to its website.

What's Happening:

Beginning March 1, 2023, guests can enjoy this new daily parade.

Notably, this is the first parade at the theme park to feature characters from Mario as well as Pokemon.

In addition to those Nintendo floats, the parade will also feature the Minions, favorites from "SING," Snoopy and his Peanuts friends, Sesame Street, Hello Kitty, and many others.

The Pokemon float will feature Pikachu, Charizard, Ho-Oh, Bulbasaur, Lugia, Squirtle, and more.