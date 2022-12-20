“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Producer Chris Miller Confirms Presence of “Spectacular Spider-Man” in the Film’s Poster

Fans are really getting excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With the release of the film’s poster earlier today, producer Chris Miller confirmed what some eagle-eyed fans noticed: Spectacular Spider-Man can be spotted on the poster.
- The poster in question is a Turkish one, which features a wider shot than the one we saw earlier.
- On this poster, which you can see above, a familiar face (in a literal sea of familiar faces) can be spotted in the bottom right.
- The Spectacular Spider-Man was a wildly popular series that ran for just two seasons from 2008 to 2009 on the CW and later on Disney XD.
- Fans asked Miller about this specific version of the character’s presence on the poster, to which he simply responded…
- To be clear, Miller did not necessarily confirm the character’s presence in the film itself, though it seems like a sure thing if he is confirmed to be featured on the poster.
- Fans are certainly excited about the prospect of this character appearing in the film.
- The Spectacular Spider-Man can be streamed right now on Disney+.
- Some of the other Spider-Man variants that can be seen in the poster include:
- Spider-Punk
- Arachne
- Japanese Spider-Man
- None of these other variants have been confirmed but fans have also shared some excitement around their presence.
More on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099″ and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.
- Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing.
- Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.
- Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.
Cast:
- Shameik Moore
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Jake Johnson
- Issa Rae
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Jason Schwartzman
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Luna Lauren Velez
- Greta Lee
- Rachel Dratch
- Jorma Taccone
- Shea Whigham
- Oscar Isaac