“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Producer Chris Miller Confirms Presence of “Spectacular Spider-Man” in the Film’s Poster

Fans are really getting excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With the release of the film’s poster earlier today, producer Chris Miller confirmed what some eagle-eyed fans noticed: Spectacular Spider-Man can be spotted on the poster.

The poster in question is a Turkish one, which features a wider shot than the one we saw earlier.

On this poster, which you can see above, a familiar face (in a literal sea of familiar faces) can be spotted in the bottom right.

The Spectacular Spider-Man was a wildly popular series that ran for just two seasons from 2008 to 2009 on the CW and later on Disney XD.

Fans asked Miller about this specific version of the character's presence on the poster, to which he simply responded…

Chris is that spectacular in the bottom right?🤔 pic.twitter.com/J69TGHLsM7 — rice🍚❗️ (@_ricebowl_) December 20, 2022

Yes — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) December 20, 2022

To be clear, Miller did not necessarily confirm the character’s presence in the film itself, though it seems like a sure thing if he is confirmed to be featured on the poster.

Fans are certainly excited about the prospect of this character appearing in the film.

The Spectacular Spider-Man can be streamed right now on Disney+ .

Some of the other Spider-Man variants that can be seen in the poster include: Spider-Punk Arachne Japanese Spider-Man

None of these other variants have been confirmed but fans have also shared some excitement around their presence.

More on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099″ and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.

Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing.

Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

