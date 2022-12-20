Amazing Poster Revealed for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Marvel fans will swing back into the Spider-Verse in 2023 with Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Today, Marvel shared the poster for the highly anticipated sequel.

Miles Morales will return for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , and now a brand new poster for the upcoming film has arrived.

, and now a brand new poster for the upcoming film has arrived. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Check out the new poster below and swing into theaters when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One debuts on June 2, 2023.

More on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099″ and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.

will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099″ and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain. Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing.

Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

Cast: