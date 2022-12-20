Amazing Poster Revealed for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Marvel fans will swing back into the Spider-Verse in 2023 with Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Today, Marvel shared the poster for the highly anticipated sequel.

  • Miles Morales will return for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and now a brand new poster for the upcoming film has arrived.
  • After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
  • Check out the new poster below and swing into theaters when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One debuts on June 2, 2023.

More on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

  • Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099″ and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.
  • Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing.
  • Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.
  • Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

Cast:

  • Shameik Moore
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Jake Johnson
  • Issa Rae
  • Daniel Kaluuya
  • Jason Schwartzman
  • Brian Tyree Henry
  •  Luna Lauren Velez
  • Greta Lee
  • Rachel Dratch
  • Jorma Taccone
  • Shea Whigham
  • Oscar Isaac