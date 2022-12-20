Porter Engle Shows an Affinity for Sabacc in “Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1”

StarWars.com has shared an exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1.

Don’t call Porter Engle a wizard. Traveling the galaxy with his sister, Barash, the Jedi Knights are among those Force-wielders eager to protect life and assist the Republic in a time of exploration and expansion.

But in this exclusive preview, we discover Porter also has an affinity for Sabacc.

, written by Charles Soule with art by Marco Castiello and a cover from Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives December 28th as part of Phase II in the multimedia initiative. The comic is available for pre-order now on ComiXology your local comic shop

Check out the preview images from the issue below: