Alicia Keys will star in ESPN and ABC’s NBA Christmas production open with the song, December Back 2 June. This will serve as the soundtrack to Christmas coverage.
What's Happening:
- Alicia Keys, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, will star in ESPN and ABC’s custom NBA Christmas production opens.
- The special content, shot exclusively for ESPN’s five-game NBA Christmas slate, will feature Keys’ single December Back 2 June – a soulful, smooth track about Alicia’s love of Christmas with a year-round vibe.
- Teasers of the production open will begin airing across ESPN platforms, including Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter, on Wednesday, December 21.
What They're Saying:
- Tim Corrigan, ESPN Vice President, Production: “Alicia is one of the most talented musicians in the world and her contributions to our NBA Christmas coverage are making a special day feel even bigger. Collaborating with Alicia has been a true pleasure and we look forward to NBA fans experiencing this vibrant, festive content as they watch all the action.”
About Alicia Keys:
- Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys SoulCare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism.
- Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments.
- Alicia has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US).
- She released her eighth studio album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked) – a double album, in December 2021.
- A first look from the new music was featured in Alicia’s YouTube Docu-Series titled, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories.
- Alicia released her book, More Myself: A Journey via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List.
- In March, she released her first graphic novel titled, Girl On Fire with HarperCollins.
- Alicia kicked off her sold-out ALICIA + KEYS World Tour in June of 2022 which was followed by the release of the Deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed KEYS album in August.
- Keys released her first-ever holiday album SANTA BABY on November 4 which includes four original songs including the single December Back 2 June.