Alicia Keys will star in ESPN and ABC’s NBA Christmas production open with the song, December Back 2 June. This will serve as the soundtrack to Christmas coverage.

What's Happening:

Alicia Keys, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, will star in ESPN and ABC’s custom NBA Christmas production opens.

The special content, shot exclusively for ESPN’s five-game NBA Christmas slate, will feature Keys’ single December Back 2 June – a soulful, smooth track about Alicia’s love of Christmas with a year-round vibe.

– a soulful, smooth track about Alicia’s love of Christmas with a year-round vibe. Teasers of the production open will begin airing across ESPN platforms, including Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter, on Wednesday, December 21.

What They're Saying:

Tim Corrigan, ESPN Vice President, Production: “Alicia is one of the most talented musicians in the world and her contributions to our NBA Christmas coverage are making a special day feel even bigger. Collaborating with Alicia has been a true pleasure and we look forward to NBA fans experiencing this vibrant, festive content as they watch all the action.”

About Alicia Keys: