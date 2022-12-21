Cast Member Technologists Attend BITCON Representing Disney

Recently, Walt Disney World hosted the annual BITCON (Blacks in Technology Conference) at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. Disney Parks Blog shared more about the Disney technologists that attended.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World hosted the annual BITCON (Blacks in Technology Conference) at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and Disney technologists were there representing.
  • Disney always strives to encourage growth in cast members and provide opportunities to learn from others in the industry.
  • BITCON is a great way to recognize talent and give them opportunities to talk about their work to an audience outside of Disney.
  • This year, members of the Technology and Digital cast participated in a panel discussion about Disney Tech and the value of diversity on the team.
  • You can check out a video of the experience below.

What They're Saying:

  • Jordan Morris, a software engineer at Disney, was one of the many cast members who attended BITCON this year. “It’s huge seeing a household name that we grew up with going into these spaces and being able to show that we’re here, and Disney’s here with us.”

  • “When you think about creating great products or solving difficult problems, diversity – not just of people, but diversity of thought – is the way you get the best solutions,” said Vice President of Technology Rob Smedley.

