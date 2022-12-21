Let’s Sing Christmas! is at Disneyland Paris and pattern makers and tailors, Sophie and Steve discuss the extra magic they added to Minnie's outfit.

What's Happening:

Let’s Sing Christmas! is back on Videopolis’ stage.

is back on Videopolis’ stage. This year, Minnie has a special surprise in store for Mickey and Guests, as she performs a cover version of a famous song called All I want for Christmas is… Mickey .

. To make this moment even more memorable, Disneyland Paris’ Costuming teams have embellished Minnie’s outfit, which is now more beautiful than ever.

About Minnie’s New Outfit: