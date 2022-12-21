Let’s Sing Christmas! is at Disneyland Paris and pattern makers and tailors, Sophie and Steve discuss the extra magic they added to Minnie's outfit.
What's Happening:
- Let’s Sing Christmas! is back on Videopolis’ stage.
- This year, Minnie has a special surprise in store for Mickey and Guests, as she performs a cover version of a famous song called All I want for Christmas is… Mickey.
- To make this moment even more memorable, Disneyland Paris’ Costuming teams have embellished Minnie’s outfit, which is now more beautiful than ever.
About Minnie’s New Outfit:
- Meet Sophie and Steve – pattern makers & tailors within the Costuming workshop – to find out more about their profession and the way they brought Minnie’s incredible stole along with her glittery tartan skirt to life.
- They were asked: What was the process for making these new costume pieces for Minnie?
- Sophie: It is a brand-new scene and Emanuel Lenormand – the show director of Let’s Sing Christmas! – wanted to make Minnie’s costume more beautiful than ever. As far as I am concerned, I worked more specifically on the stole, which is bordered by a boa that is over 6 meters long! Sewn on a taffeta material – which is a delicate and hard-to-handle fabric – the stole was first made by a plumassier [feather craft artist] with whom we collaborate. We received the request in June and finished designing the stole early November, as we had to draw sketches, get them approved, determine volumes, get our toile approved, make patterns, cut fabric, stitch materials together, get the prototype approved and design the final product. Adjustments were obviously made throughout the different phases. Four of us worked on the stole: the designer, the costume maker, the seamstress and me, as I was in charge of making patterns.
- Steve: I worked on Minnie’s skirt, which is made out of glittery muslin, a very flowy and pretty complex fabric. The most complicated part was to work on the tartan print, as we had to properly align checkered patterns. More generally speaking, for this project, we were fortunate to be able to talk directly to the show director and clearly understand what he had in mind. This costume has been designed for a show, so there were many elements to take into consideration so that Minnie’s performance can be as successful as possible!