Ruby Cruz and Tony Revolori from “Willow” Visit the Disneyland Resort

Stars of the new Disney+ series Willow, Ruby Cruz and Tony Revolori, recently went on a journey to the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the release of the series.

What’s Happening:

In the series, Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz) is a spirited and willful young woman determined to prove herself. Fiercely intelligent but socially awkward, Prince Graydon Hastur (Tony Revolori) is sensitive, timid, and introspective.

Willow is set in a mystical world, Andowyne, an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty. Alongside their motley group of friends, Kit and Graydon must embark on a terrifying adventure to save this world from evil forces.

When the story begins, Kit and Graydon are engaged to be married, in order to unite their realm. However, it's clear that Kit does not care for this arrangement, as she would like to choose her own destiny.

The duo’s relationship in real life is a lot more friendly, as can be seen in these fun photos from their visit to Disneyland.

Ruby and Tony first explored Fantasyland. They stepped into Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, attempted to pull the legendary Excalibur from “The Sword in The Stone”, and conquered the snow-capped mountain at Matterhorn Bobsleds

Ruby and Tony’s adventure at the Disneyland Resort took them to a few places far, far beyond the edge of their world to Star Wars

The first five episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Check out Mike’s review and recap

