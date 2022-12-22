According to Variety, after opting to skip a French theatrical release for Strange World, Disney+ is nearing a deal with French TV groups over their respective windows.

What's Happening:

Although Disney fans may not have been able to see Strange World in theaters in France, Disney+ is nearing a deal with French TV groups over their respective windows.

in theaters in France, Disney+ is nearing a deal with French TV groups over their respective windows. Disney+ has decided to add Strange World directly to its service in France in protest of the country’s strict windowing rules. These rules only apply to films shown in theaters.

directly to its service in France in protest of the country’s strict windowing rules. These rules only apply to films shown in theaters. The guidelines in early 2022 set a window for subscription-based services like Disney+ at 17 months following French theatrical releases.

This is much less restrictive than previously, which required consumers to wait three years after being in theaters.

Parties are attempting to amend the rules to allow for the production of in-house films with budgets exceeding $25 million.

If this is approved, streaming services will be able to change the length of their windows by two months.