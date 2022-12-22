According to Variety, after opting to skip a French theatrical release for Strange World, Disney+ is nearing a deal with French TV groups over their respective windows.
What's Happening:
- Although Disney fans may not have been able to see Strange World in theaters in France, Disney+ is nearing a deal with French TV groups over their respective windows.
- Disney+ has decided to add Strange World directly to its service in France in protest of the country’s strict windowing rules. These rules only apply to films shown in theaters.
- The guidelines in early 2022 set a window for subscription-based services like Disney+ at 17 months following French theatrical releases.
- This is much less restrictive than previously, which required consumers to wait three years after being in theaters.
- Parties are attempting to amend the rules to allow for the production of in-house films with budgets exceeding $25 million.
- If this is approved, streaming services will be able to change the length of their windows by two months.
