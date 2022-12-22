The Final Chapter of Jason Aaron’s “Avengers” Run Comes in April with “Avengers Assemble: Omega”

Jason Aaron’s “Avengers Assemble” will be coming to its epic conclusion soon and Marvel has announced “Avengers Assemble: Omega” for this April.

In 2018, Marvel Comics superstar Jason Aaron began a run of “Avengers” so monumental that it could only end with the most epic battle in the history of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

That multiverse-shattering ending is currently raging in the pages of “Avengers Assemble,” a crossover between Aaron’s two Avengers titles, “Avengers” and “Avengers Forever.”

The 10-part showdown at the edge of reality between an army of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the most vile forces in the multiverse will reach its dramatic conclusion this April in “Avengers Assemble Omega #1.”

The oversized finale issue will feature an all-star cavalcade of artists, including Javier Garrón who drew over 30 issues of Aaron’s run. The final moments of Aaron’s work on the title will star a veritable smorgasbord of Avengers and pack a few last emotional gut punches in the Mighty Marvel Manner.

In his nearly five-year run, Aaron assembled one of the most powerful Avengers lineups ever and took them on grand-scale adventures throughout Earth, space, and time, all while unearthing bold new discoveries behind the very fabric of the Marvel Universe and taking some of Marvel’s most popular heroes on character-redefining journeys. Now he’ll tie everything together in an operatic story that will leave a tremendous imprint on the Avengers mythos.

Check out Aaron Kuder’s wraparound cover below and stay tuned in 2023 to learn about what’s next for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

