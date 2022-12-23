Gwen Stacy Confronts Her Dark Side in “Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones”

Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, AKA Ghost-Spider, teamed up with heroic versions of herself from throughout the Marvel multiverse in the pages of the hit series, Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse. But this March, she’ll have to confront her dark side when twisted clones of herself are molded into Spidey’s most iconic villains and unleashed in Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones!

Written by Emily Kim ( Silk , Tiger Division ) and drawn by Kei Zama ( Edge of Spider-Verse , Marvel’s Voices: Identity ), Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones will be a five-issue limited series that introduces a group of villainous Gwens.

After designing the looks for Gwen Stacy versions of Captain America, Thor, and more for Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse, Peach Momoko has once again lent her visionary talents to craft all-new looks for these five new foes. See Gwen transformed into fierce new versions of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter on these eye-catching design sheets that will also be showcased as special design variant covers for each issue of the series! See Peach Momoko's designs now and witness Ghost-Spider's life get turned upside down by these strange new enemies when Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones debuts in March.

